Stack, Cunningham Bill to Preserve Caven Point Peninsula Passes Committee

Trenton – The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill sponsored by Senator Brian Stack and Senator Sandra B. Cunningham to designate and preserve Caven Point Peninsula in Liberty State Park as a natural habitat.

 

“Liberty State Park is a landmark area that provides a beautiful view of many historical sites including the Statue of Liberty. This bill, underscores our commitment to preserving the ecological integrity of the entire park,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “Nationally recognized as the Garden State, we must continue to protect the natural beauty of our State.”

 

The bill, S-2956, would formally classify the 21.5 acre Caven Point Peninsula in Liberty State Park as a natural habitat. The Caven Point Peninsula in Liberty State Park is an estuarine ecosystem for plants and animals. In addition, the peninsula serves as a critical bird breeding habitat, and urban environmental education resource.

 

Caven Point has played an important role as a breeding ground and habitat for migratory birds, seals, horseshoe crabs, and other wildlife. This bill provides assurances to the residents and visitors of Liberty State Park that Caven Point’s natural habitat will be maintained and protected,” said Senator Cunningham (D-Hudson).

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 10-0.

 

