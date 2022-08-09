N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission to meet Aug. 18

Raleigh

Aug 9, 2022

The N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission will meet in the Green Square Building Training Room, 1st Floor, Room 1210 (217 W. Jones St., Raleigh 27603) on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join in person, by webinar or by phone.

During the meeting, Commission members will review materials from municipalities and counties across the state and hear updates from subcommittees. An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website.

Teams Meeting Link

Meeting ID: 260 516 325 846

Passcode: TwsTLy

Download Teams | Join on the web

Join by phone (audio only): +1 984-204-1487

Phone Conference ID: 209 130 746

To learn more about the Commission, to view the agenda and related documents, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/energy-mineral-land-resources/sedimentation-control-commission.

The Sedimentation Control Commission administers the state's Sedimentation Control Program pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973, as amended. The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.