Small Tech Business Receives Award from Inc. Magazine

AUSTIN, TX, TRAVIS, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discount PC was once again named one of America’s fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine! In our second year of eligibility for this award, we have once again been included with the prestigious few all thanks to the support and investment we have received from our team and our customers.

Since our conception in 2016, Discount PC has been a process-driven enterprise business whose passion is providing affordable and reliable IT hardware to education centers, non-profit organizations, government entities, businesses, and private consumers.

Discount PC specializes in Grade A, business-class, Dell, HP, and Lenovo laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, switches, and accessories. Each item is custom-configured to meet our customer's needs and is accompanied by a 1-year warranty. Custom imaging and Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS is always available and shipping to the continental US is no problem, whether it’s 1 system or 1000.

“Quality is why we include a one-year warranty on every system. It is the reason we have incredible Google reviews, have a return rate below 1%, and is a key reason our customers buy again and again.”

- Jeff Hutchinson, CEO, Discount PC

“What they have delivered to us is quality products at a fair price, excellent service after the sale, and prompt responses. Our company no longer scours the Internet for quality devices. We call DiscountPC every time.”

- Terry R., Business Purchaser, Iowa

“Our commitment to quality, our customers, and an efficient process has been the reason for our success since day one. We love collaborating with our customers and providing business class PCs without breaking the bank.”

- April Potter, VP of Sales, Discount PC



Discount PC maintains an A+ rating with the BBB and 4.9 stars on Google Reviews. In 2021 and 2022, Discount PC was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies.

