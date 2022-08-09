KeyBank Merchant Services and CoreCommerce Launch E-commerce Platform
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 9, 2022, CoreCommerce, LLC, (“CoreCommerce”), an industry leading payments acceptance platform and KeyBank, one the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies announced the launch of an eCommerce platform enabling clients to start, grow, and manage a business.
Kris Graffagnino, Chief Technology Officer at CoreCommerce stated, “CoreCommerce is very excited to work with KeyBank to offer it’s eCommerce platform to thousands of small businesses seeking to enhance and grow their eCommerce payment acceptance capabilities.”
“Bringing together a top-notch eCommerce payment platform is a major step in providing a seamless experience for merchants,” said Scott McLaughlin, Embedded Banking Product Manager at KeyBank. “The future of commerce is commerce everywhere, and CoreCommerce delivers a complete end-to-end solution for our clients’ needs.”
More than 30,000 merchants use Key Merchant Services to manage their business volume and complexity. Now, with the CoreCommerce gateway program, merchants will have the essential internet infrastructure for end-to-end eCommerce, offering tools to seamlessly grow, market, and manage payments online.
About CoreCommerce
CoreCommerce, headquartered in Nashville, TN, serves an international client base by providing businesses, web developers, credit card processing ISOs/agents and software partners with the tools to seamlessly accept online payments. CoreCommerce’s partner focused model allows for a fully white labeled solution for resellers and other affiliates to leverage their own brand while provide a cutting-edge payment acceptance solution. To learn more, visit www.corecommerce.com.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2022.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
