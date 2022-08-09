Submit Release
Colorado: City of Loveland and Commerce City Proclaim Never Give Up Day

The city of Loveland and Commerce City join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18.

On Never Give Up Day we convince ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals.”
— Mr Never Give Up
LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.

'Never Give Up' is what we were told throughout our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and colleagues. Never Give Up Day is now seen as a significant day of influence on children; we know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a sense, Never Give Up Day helps to demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact that such a day bestows on society.

Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.

Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Wausau (WI), Elizabethtown (KY)

Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)

Watch the Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw

for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com

