Effingham County, Georgia, Eases Growing Pains with OpenGov Online Procurement Software
Nearly 25% growth in one year taxed Effingham County’s single purchasing employee. See how OpenGov online procurement software eased the growing pains.GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effingham County’s one-person purchasing team was having difficulty keeping up with significant growth. That’s when the Georgia County decided to partner with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s local governments, for online procurement software.
The County, located in southeast Georgia outside Savannah, experienced a 24% growth rate between 2020 and 2021. The rapid growth dramatically increased the procurement workload, all of which was done manually in email, Word, and Excel spreadsheets. These information silos, created in multiple versions and files, led to project delays, confusion, and incorrect information being shared. The County’s purchasing agent knew there had to be a better way and championed investment in OpenGov Procurement. Effingham County secured the purchase through OpenGov’s exclusive partnership with Purchasing Solutions Alliance (PSA) cooperative.
With OpenGov Procurement, the County will trade in manual processes for an automated end-to-end workflow that will allow them to develop and manage solicitations and contracts within the OpenGov portal. In addition, department heads will be given access to the program so they can log in and create their own procurement request. A new master calendar will list current projects and alert those involved in significant dates, deadlines, and addendum postings to ensure everyone is working toward the same goal. OpenGov Procurement is expected to increase efficiencies so much, it will be like another person has joined the County’s procurement team.
Effingham County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s local government. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
