Hoyer Statement on President Biden Signing the CHIPS and Science Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law:

"With the signing of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act into law today, President Biden is fulfilling central aims of the Make It In America plan by making our supply chains more resilient. Doing so will have a profound and positive effect, easing inflation and bringing costs down for Americans. This law will also set in motion a cascade of research and innovation by American businesses and academics, helping us continue to lead the world in developing and building the advanced technology products that drive the global economy. The result will be the creation of good jobs that pay well, offer competitive benefits, and open doors of opportunity for our workers and entrepreneurs to Make It In America.

“I’ve been proud to lead the Make It In America plan in Congress since 2010, and I was glad to be able to bring this legislation to the House Floor and work to pass it on a bipartisan basis. Together with the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Senate-passed Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act demonstrates what Democratic leadership looks like: results that put delivering for the American people over politics. We will not, however, rest on our laurels; instead, later this week, House Democrats will advance legislation to further address inflation through the Inflation Reduction Act which will lower Americans' costs and tackle the climate crisis in a cost-effective way. Democrats recognize that there is still much work to be done, and we will move steadily forward to deliver for our constituents and build an economy that works for all Americans today and for generations to come.”

