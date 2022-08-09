Hiker Assisted Last Mile of Crawford Path

CONTACT:

August 9, 2022

Bean’s Grant, NH – On Tuesday at 12:00 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker reportedly suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Crawford Path, approximately 1 mile from the trailhead at Route 302. The call had been made by a fellow hiker who ran down to Route 302 in order to get cell phone coverage. Due to the medical nature of the call, Twin Mountain Fire & EMS was toned out.

EMS personnel and a Conservation Officer responded to the trailhead and hiked in the 1 mile to the hiker. After an assessment by a paramedic on scene, it was determined that the hiker, identified as Sreenivasa Kumbam, 53, of Montville, NJ, was not having a medical emergency; he was likely suffering from dehydration and exhaustion. Kumbam was provided with Gatorade and was able to continue hiking under his own power.

After an hour and half of slowly working his way down the trail, Kumbam made it to Route 302 at approximately 3:00 a.m. He was given a medical assessment once he made it down to the ambulance and was deemed to have suffered no serious medical condition.

Kumbam had been hiking with two other hiking companions who were attempting to complete a full north-to-south Presidential Traverse. All the hikers were prepared and carried all necessary equipment to undertake such a hike. Kumbam had hiked several of the peaks in the Presidential Range before, but this was his first time attempting to complete a full Presidential Traverse.

