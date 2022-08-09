Gulf of Mexico Alliance wins national communication award for Governors’ Action Plan IV
Publication takes 2nd place in the Association for Conservation Information awards
This was a team win for our dedicated staff and their work with numerous partners to bring the plan together.”UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gulf of Mexico Alliance (Alliance) recently received an Association for Conservation Information (ACI) award for their work on the Governors’ Action Plan IV for Healthy and Resilient Coasts. The Alliance won 2nd place in the publication book/report category, competing against natural resource communicators from across the country.
— Laura Bowie, Gulf of Mexico Alliance executive director
The Governors’ Action Plan IV is a dynamic strategic plan, signed by all five governors of the Gulf states, and identifies priority issues, focus areas, and actions to enhance the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico. While the Governors’ Action Plan IV is the fourth in a series of Action Plans developed and published in the last 15 years, the Alliance took a much more modern and inclusive direction with this latest plan. Like all of the Alliance’s Action Plans, the content of the publication was written as a shared effort among the Gulf states, in partnership with federal agencies, academia, non-government organizations, and industry.
“We are honored that our hard work on this important publication has been recognized by ACI,” said Alliance Executive Director Laura Bowie. “This was a team win for our dedicated staff and their work with numerous partners to bring the plan together.”
Alliance communication staff Christina Mohrman and Amanda Nalley accepted the award while attending the ACI conference in Nashville on July 24-27. ACI is a non-profit organization of natural resources communicators in state, federal and Canadian wildlife conservation, parks and natural resource agencies as well as private organizations.
About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.
www.gulfofmexicoalliance.org
Facebook and Instagram @gulfofmexicoalliance
Twitter and LinkedIn @gomalliance
###
Amanda Nalley
Gulf of Mexico Alliance
+1 850-345-7597
amanda.nalley@gomxa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other