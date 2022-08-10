Record Setting 14th Annual Miami Takeover Weekend
The Miami Takeover (MTO) team reached over one million dollars in sales of hotel rooms with the recent 14th annual Miami Takeover weekend.
I danced like I have not danced in a while. I met some beautiful people from Dallas, Atlanta and Miami. I had a great time and God willing I will come back in 2023.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami Takeover (MTO) team reached over one million dollars in sales of hotel rooms with the recent 14th annual Miami Takeover weekend. The Miami Takeover's presence not only brought dollars to hotels, but local businesses, vendors, and venues in South Beach. As the leading black-owned DMV tourism group, MTO's record of excellent delivery, top-tier customer service, and quality events was on full display.
— Kip Coleman
Travelers enjoyed networking at the beachfront Royal Palm hotel and signature MTO nightlife events at the Hard Rock Cafe and the four-star Marseilles hotel. The full-band experience is rare in skating venues but the much-talked-about ART of Go-go Sk8te party appearances by Junkyard Band and Black Alley, along with Vybe Band at the Miami Skating center was highly praised.
During the weekend, fundraising and service are always a major focus with a well-attended golf tournament and early morning beach sweep clean-up along several miles of Miami Beach. Fellow tourists were inspired to join MTO travelers in their efforts when encountering them during the clean-up. These connections helped enhance the cleaning initiative and amplified the MTO mission to provide positive impact in communities while traveling.
The Miami Takeover 15-year anniversary promises to continue to build upon the rich history of the MTO legacy. The global music tourism market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 11.3 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022. As the influence of Go-go culture continues to grow around the United States, it is imperative that the Miami Takeover continues to provide opportunities for representation of its artists in Washington, DC, and abroad.
The road to 2023 begins now in Washington, DC with 2022 Miami Takeover White Party headliner ANTFARMUSIC at the Harlot in Washington, DC. The collaborative Miami/Washington DC energy continues as we bring previews of what’s coming to South Beach in July of 2023 throughout the year.
About The Miami Takeover LLC
Composed of seasoned travel professionals with a cumulative experience of 40 years in assisting customers to fulfill their domestic and international travel needs. Team Miami Takeover LLC, is led by Wylie Kynard, Vincent Peden, and Antwoine McCoy. These consummate professionals nurture a global network of premier travel partners, operations experts, and hospitality pros that share a single-minded purpose of providing safe and memorable travel experiences to their patrons. Shouting out the One City, One Sound, One Weekend anthem, the company has been known to combine exclusive events, ultra-luxurious beachfront property accommodations along with upscale lifestyle events, peaceful parties, strong networking events, community service initiatives, and top-tier entertainment in its annual signature Miami Takeover event.
Kelly Davidson
KellyMaven Media
+1 240-766-5325
info@kellymavenmedia.com