Eco Partnering Innovations Receives DBE Certification from Tennessee Department of Transportation

Expert transportation industry technology company leader provides automated business tools, including Smart City technology and Connected Vehicle applicationsALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Partnering Innovations, LLC (EPI), a woman-owned business that specializes in deliberate multi-modal technology products and solutions for Smart City and Connected Vehicle applications, is thrilled to announce it has received Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
The DBE certification award proves that EPI meets the stringent requirements to conduct business with local and state agencies and large corporations as a disadvantaged woman-owned business entity.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is responsible for providing a safe and effective transportation system for its citizens and visitors. TDOT is committed to excellence in managing and improving the transportation system of the state of Tennessee. Utilizing the best technology solutions will support the success of Tennessee’s valuable employees and promote the trust of its transportation business vendors and customers.
“We are honored to be DBE-certified, as it is a significant step in expanding our reach in the state of Tennessee,” said Stephanie Hoback, Principal–Owner of Eco Partnering Innovations. “This certification allows us to take supplier diversity to the next level and provide innovative technology solutions statewide.”
Eco Partnering provides clients unique insights and out-of-the-box applications for integration with next-generation technologies. EPI’s primary focus is transportation technology, as it has expanded its offerings to include automated business tools and technology solutions for the transportation space. The company assists transportation companies with technology for sales, training, marketing, estimating, procurement, contract management and project management.
Hoback continued, “EPI is dedicated to helping customers (and their staff) manage dollars, details and deadlines. We know that the less that your company has to spend valuable time on IoT and IT issues, you take away internal worries to create a better work-life balance and a happier, healthier workforce.”
Transportation and infrastructure are vital, key issues across the country, so Eco Partnering Innovations is a company that understands The Internet of Things (IoT). More and more, upgrading technology for states and municipalities is the best solution. EPI helps develop and support ramping up and integrating technology for Smart Cities.
“We provide Smart City solutions through products, partnering and innovation,” explained Hoback. “EPI and our partners can coordinate and enhance communication and relationships among cities, contractors, engineers and manufacturers. We will identify practical solutions to integrate the next generation of technology to elevate and advance the mobility of the public and private sectors. Our mission is to promote targeted safety, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for government, communities and individuals.”
To learn more about the company’s Smart City applications, visit ecopartnering.com or contact info@ecopartnering.com.
