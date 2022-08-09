Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2025 | Revenue at $392.3 million

Digital textile printing machine is a mechanical machine that prints graphics or designs directly on the fabric using computer software and inkjet technology.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital textile printing machine market was valued at $175.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $392.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The direct-to-fabric segment accounted for more than half of the global digital textile printing machine market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Digital Textile Printing Machine Market are:

Dover Corporation (MS PRINTING SOLUTIONS SRL), Durst Group, Electronics For Imaging, Inc., Konica, Minolta, Inc., Kornit Digital, Mimaki Global, GROUP ROQ, Sawgrass Technologies, Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints Group.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Digital Textile Printing Machine market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments:

• By Machine Type

o Single Pass

o Multi Pass

• By Application

o Garment

o Decor

o Industrial

