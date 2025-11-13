Processed Poultry Meat Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits High CAGR by 2031

Processed Poultry Meat Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global processed poultry meat industry generated $252.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $592.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in health awareness toward animal protein-rich diet, growing demand for processed and convenience foods, and price affordability of processed poultry meat products drive the growth of the global processed poultry meat market. Moreover, unflinching government support and unprecedented growth of the retail sector is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.Download Sample PDF (215 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/717 The growth of the processed poultry meat in the developed markets, such as North America and Europe, would be largely supplemented by the booming food service industries. However, the market in developing region would be driven by the retail industries. Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected grow at remarkable CAGR growth of 9.3% and 8.2% respectively during the forecast period.Consumption of meat has increased significantly worldwide in the last decade especially in developed countries such as U.S. and U.K. Production of poultry meat has increased significantly owing to factory farming and animal agriculture. Pork, beef and goat are popular meat products among the consumers. Pork meat is rich in certain nutrients like thiamine and iron, but it is also high in cholesterol and saturated fat. Thus, rising obesity and obesity related health issue, consumers are now switching from pork, beef and goat meat to poultry meat. Affordable price and easy availability has further boosted the processed poultry meat demand. Processed and convenience food have gained a higher acceptance owing to changing lifestyle patterns and increasing disposable income of individuals. Together, all the aforementioned factors account for the substantial growth of the processed poultry meat market size Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-poultry-meat-market/purchase-options Consumer awareness regarding animal protein rich diet has grown substantially over the last few years. Consumers in the developed countries are now avoiding intake of protein rich diet, owing to its high saturated fat content, leading to severe health hazards. In this scenario, poultry meat is the most feasible option for consumers. Thus, the increased preference for animal protein rich diet due to increasing health consciousness drives the processed poultry meat market.The processed poultry meat market segmented into product type, preservation type, and end user and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into chicken, turkey, duck and others. By preservation type, it is bifurcated into cured and uncured. By end user, it is bifurcated into retail and foodservice. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of the Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/717 Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global processed poultry meat market size analyzed in the research include BRF S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Cherkizovo Group, Golden Valley Natural LLC., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Marfrig Global Foods S.A, NH Foods Ltd., Tyson Foods, Inc. and WH Group Limited.Trending Reports:Processed Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-meat-market-A06603 Europe Meat Substitute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-meat-substitute-market-A09806 Pork meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pork-meat-market

