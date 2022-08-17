Netsweeper Boosts Mobile Operators in Global Fight for Safer Content as New Member of the GSMA
Netsweeper enables service providers to deliver advanced intelligence and management solutions to enterprise, government, and service provider networks.THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsweeper joins the GSMA as natural next step to delivering a top-tier carrier-grade network filtering solution to the mobile ecosystem.
Already established as a global provider of web filtering, digital monitoring, and online activity reporting solutions that ensure digital safety both on-premises and in remote environments, Netsweeper furthers its pledge to providing a safe and secure online experience for everyone by enhancing their commitment to the mobile sector as a member of the GSMA.
Carrier-grade URL filtering solutions
The Netsweeper platform, with a combination of high performance and scalability enables service providers to deliver advanced intelligence and management solutions to enterprise, government, and service provider networks. Improve efficiency and increase revenue with value added services.
Blocking CSAM in the Network
Netsweeper has a long history of helping to eliminate the availability of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online and we intend to bring that dedication to service providers as they broaden their safeguard initiatives. By incorporating our Artificial Intelligence Based Categorization Engine, ISPs can locate suspected CSAM URLs more efficiently and auto-report them to organizations such as the UK's Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, to investigate and take further action in removing such content. With Netsweeper, ISPs worldwide are better positioned to proactively institute CSAM filtering and meet or even exceed the demands of their government while fulfilling their responsibility as good corporate citizens.
Make it Mobile
Netsweeper’s excitement to be part of the GSMA is driven by our conviction that we can offer global networks an opportunity for better protection of mobile technology in ways no one else can. Backed by an adaptable, scalable, and dynamic web filtering platform promoting the lowest total cost of ownership, we are ready to tackle existing mobile security concerns as well as those still to come.
"With a 5.4% compound annual growth rate expected in global telecom services over the next 6 years, mobile operators and organisations will play a key role in shaping information interaction standards. It’s an exciting time for the industry but also a time to be vigilant as Internet security becomes increasingly complicated. That's why Netsweeper is so passionate about becoming a part of the GSMA. With our proven history and unmatched expertise in combating cyber threats, we are eager to offer our safeguarding solution to the benefit of carriers and customers everywhere and anywhere,” said Sinisha Patkovic, CSO at Netsweeper.
About GSMA
The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.
We invite you to find out more at www.gsma.com.
About Netsweeper
Founded in 1999, Netsweeper is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, with offices in the UK, Dubai, India, and Canada, plus additional distributors in Australia, the United States, Middle East and South America. With Netsweeper, managed services providers can deliver the data your business customers want, and carriers can reduce churn and increase average revenue per user, all with the lowest total cost of ownership and the required scalability.
Learn more at www.netsweeper.com.
