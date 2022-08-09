NSITE CONNECT NOW OFFERS GOOGLE CERTIFICATES FOR BLIND AND LOW VISION JOB TALENT
Scholarships give blind and lowvision job candidates upskill at no cost.
NSITE is committed to the professional success of blind and low vision talent. Job candidates working with us are ready to work and well prepared for their new positions.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSITE, a national not-for-profit that provides a continuum of employment services for blind and low vision job seekers, has announced the availability of Google Certificates scholarships that allow job candidates the opportunity to take career-building courses at no cost. These are available to individuals who have signed up for NSITE’s job board, NSITE Connect that matches blind and low vision talent with employers who are seeking to fill positions ranging from entry to senior level.
Every quarter, the program invites those with complete profiles on the NSITE Connect job board to acquire a scholarship for a course appropriate to their interest. To obtain the scholarship and enroll in the courses, job candidates must have a full profile registered on the job board.
Those who register for a Google Certificates course have access to NSITE’s other services as well. For example, as part of the services NSITE Connect provides to job seekers, NSITE staff offers monthly check-ins to help with any technical issues and to provide any additional support required for successful completion of the program.
“NSITE is committed to the professional success of blind and low vision talent and this is just one more way that we are supporting job seekers on NSITE Connect,” stated Jonathan Lucus, Executive Director for NSITE. “We offer many training programs so job candidates working with us are ready to work and well prepared for their new positions.”
NSITE Connect offers the following Google Certificates:
Google IT Support Professional Certificate: This course helps prepare you for a role as an entry-level IT Support Specialist
Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate: Provides IT professionals with in-demand skills -- including Python, Git, and IT automation -- that can help an individual advance their career. Those wishing to take this course must already know how to write code to solve problems and automate solutions.
Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate: This course teaches about the collection, transformation, and organization of data to draw conclusions, make predictions and drive informed decision-making
Google Project Management Professional Certificate: This certificate enhances the natural problem-solving skills of Project Managers, and details how to set plans, guide teammates, and manage changes, risks, and stakeholder concerns.
Google UX Design Professional Certificate: This course focuses on the interaction that users have with products, such as websites, apps, and physical objects, and covers how to make those everyday interactions useful, enjoyable, and accessible.
Sign up on NSITE Connect. For more information, employers and blind and low vision job candidates may contact NSITE.
ABOUT NSITE
NSITE provides a continuum of employment services that connect employers with talented, dedicated people who are blind or low vision to meet their workforce needs. NSITE’s services are also available to veterans. NSITE works with job candidates and employers equally, to ensure that finding the right employee-employer match is as smooth and seamless as possible. With a range of offerings that include talent development, corporate diversity awareness training, and job placement services through the proprietary NSITE CONNECT job board, NSITE is the go-to consultancy for talent and corporate leadership to substantially reduce the unemployment rate for the blind and low vision community. Connect with NSITE: Twitter and LinkedIn Get_NSITE.
