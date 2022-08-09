Human Being an Amazon best-seller within days of its official global launch
Ashkan Tashvir’s second book, HUMAN BEING – illuminating the reality beneath the facade, has surged to become an Amazon best-seller within days of its launch.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashkan Tashvir’s second book, HUMAN BEING – illuminating the reality beneath the facade, has surged to become an Amazon best-seller in the categories of Business Leadership, Applied Psychology and Popular Applied Psychology within days of its global launch. This has placed Tashvir’s name alongside renowned authors like Brené Brown and Stephen R. Covey. The book, which follows Tashvir’s critically-acclaimed body of work, BEING, was launched to an online audience of more than 120 from all corners of the world on Thursday, July 28 2022.
The launch included an expose of the book presented by the author and short talks delivered by several practitioners of the Being Framework™ – a series of principles, practices, methodologies and tools for understanding human beings in the scope of performance, effectiveness and leadership that Tashvir developed over years of study. The practitioners who spoke at the launch included business leaders, coaches, CEOs and professionals who have adopted the framework throughout their lives and organisations.
Ashkan Tashvir is a technologist, parallel entrepreneur, investor and philosopher. In his address during the launch, he shared that he is, “extremely obsessed with human beings and humanity”, and added that being a philosopher is particularly significant for him at this stage of his life. He can now also add two-times best-selling author to his list of credentials.
In HUMAN BEING – illuminating the reality beneath the facade, Ashkan Tashvir adopts an ontological ('let's get real') approach to understanding human beings – ourselves and others. It introduces to the reader the radical paradigm he engineered after a decade of intensive studies called the Being Framework™ and the philosophy behind it.
Explored in this book in a clear, tangible way, the Being Framework zooms in on, breaks down and articulates the qualities and drivers of our decisions, behaviours and actions. By providing you with the tools to identify and transform the elusive root causes behind the blockages holding you back, this book supports you to prioritise your intentions, express your authentic self, enjoy successful relationships and lead a life of influence, wellbeing and fulfilment.
In his latest book, Ashkan walks you through these qualities, mapping out how and why each plays a critical role in an individual’s and a team’s performance, effectiveness, influence and leadership. The book also explores the practical tools he designed: the Being Framework™, incorporating the Being Profile® assessment tool and Transformation Methodology™, which are used by professional coaches, executives and leaders throughout the world in their organisations and lives.
The Being Framework™ transcends far beyond today’s popular quick-fix recipes for success and positive thinking or affirmation approaches. Instead, it draws your attention to the extraordinary power of discovering and honing your well-polished qualities and casting light on your Being to reveal the ‘shadow’ or troubled parts of you, explaining how those can be transformed. In so doing, you will be empowered to take charge of your life and circumstances, leading to a life of thriving, high performance and achievement, as well as deep fulfilment and meaning for yourself and others. Fundamentally, this book focuses on how to BE so you can DO what it takes to HAVE whatever you care most about in life and make a meaningful contribution to humanity.
HUMAN BEING – illuminating the reality beneath the facade is available to purchase in hard copy or ebook formats on most major platforms including Amazon.
