AAA Affordable Wildlife Control Announces Squirrel Removal Service
Experts stand prepared for biannual squirrel population boom in greater Toronto areaBRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAA Affordable Wildlife Control announced today its squirrel removal service, just in time for round two of squirrel baby season in Brampton, Ontario. Capitalizing on 20-plus years of on-the-ground experience, AAA Affordable Wildlife Control is a leader in getting rid of unwanted wildlife affordably, humanely and efficiently.
“Squirrel baby season is upon us, and we are here to help,” said Blair, a spokesperson for the company. “We have the experience and the knowhow to best-solve customer problems without compromising on the safety of the mother squirrel and her babies.”
Baby squirrel season happens twice a year. The seasons are from March to April and July to August. With a gestation time of just 38 to 46 days, the experts expect to find a litter at most of their calls. During these seasons, the squirrels are getting ready to mate and raise a family. All of this requires a safe and cozy spot to bring up their offspring. With modern homes so plentiful, many squirrel mothers choose attics, garages or chimneys, as opposed to the upper branches of a tree, to keep her litter. This is when AAA Wildlife is called.
The babies make everything tricky from time of extraction to proper safety protocols. The mother becomes aggressively protective of her new litter, which may consist of an average of two to five young ones. The wildlife expert tasked with the removal must be careful not to provoke her as she may attack violently. Mother squirrels are known to have a serious bite and sharp teeth.
There are several reasons why squirrels can be problematic. First is the damage they cause to a roof or attic by breaking open an entry way and creating a place to live. Plus, they make noise and create messes. The mother squirrel is violent and can attack those in the home. She may be a carrier of rabies. Food can be stolen and ransacked. Damage can also be caused by the squirrels gnawing on wood and other surfaces. A squirrel’s teeth never really stop growing, so they are constantly chewing on things to keep their teeth from hurting their own body.
An innovative method of humane squirrel removal that AAA Affordable Wildlife Control employs in Brampton is the one-way door mechanism. Squirrels leave their burrow through the one-way door installed by professional wildlife experts and are barred from reentry. If the babies are too young and weak to follow their mother, this can cause difficulties. Notifying a removal company immediately is important. When a squirrel is discovered early, this lowers the risk of finding a burrow full of baby squirrels. When squirrels have tunneled into a tight, enclosed area such as attics and roofs, it is useful to have this tool at your disposal.
AAA Affordable Wildlife Control has invested much thought into its humane extraction. Its company mission is to work with nature, not against it. Staff members pride themselves on being humane above all else. When dealing with little baby squirrels, it is of upmost importance to have this humane attitude.
To learn more about AAA’s squirrel and wildlife removal services in Brampton, visit https://affordablewildlifecontrol.com/squirrel-raccoon-removal-brampton.
