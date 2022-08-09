As Scams Spike In The Post-Pandemic Era, Marketing Specialist Faisal Abidi Suggests Strategies For Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent COVID-19 crisis appeared to be a new gate for innovations for many companies, while it was a series of disappointments for a lot of others. What made things significantly more difficult for a few business owners was the rapid increase in instances of scams, fraud, and spam. To help businesses leverage the world wide web in a safe manner, Faisal Abidi shared his strategies on how owners should respond to the growing menace of scams and online fraud in the post-COVID-19 world.
Faisal Abidi is a serial entrepreneur and Co-founder of RNF Technologies, which is devoted to producing successful businesses by providing them with the digital services and tools they need to establish a solid presence in the online world. With several award-winning ventures of his own, Faisal previously worked at Google and British Telecom and now, he and his digital marketing team are dedicated to helping businesses use the power of the internet to drive profitability and efficiency.
It is really important to accept that the old ways of running a business are not of much relevance now, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Adapting to changes is what makes businesses successful. Like shutdowns and restricted business hours were not enough, the rise of online scams and fraud also affected businesses substantially in the past two years. In such a scenario, it is critical to embrace fraud detection tools as well as heightened security measures to protect customer data and sensitive private information, believes Faisal Abidi.
Since there is a 20% increase in online scams, businesses must allocate a dedicated budget for scam prevention strategies and consciously invest in the security of their ventures by adopting the latest scam prevention technologies or software. Faisal shares that no one is immune to scams these days, but we can only do what is in our hands. Moreover, while IT and software companies have always had to battle against scams and phishing attacks, this phase might be new for small businesses that have just set out to establish a digital presence. Therefore, having an expert team by their side can be extremely beneficial as far as fraud is concerned.
Having worked closely with 250+ global clients, Faisal and his team of digital marketers, website and app developers, and quality assurance specialists ensure that the digital assets they build for their clients have fraud prevention safeguards in place. From using methodologies that take into account the security of websites and mobile applications right from the beginning to offering comprehensive maintenance and support solutions, Faisal Abidi’s company takes the issue of security and privacy of data extremely seriously.
About Faisal Abidi:
Faisal Abidi serves as the Director and Co-Founder of award-winning tech services and product development company, RNF Technologies. The flagship company has several successful wings, including Phonato Studios, Resourcifi, and FNR Technologies.
Media contact:
