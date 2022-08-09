Tazo Farms Launches New Delta 8 Shot, a Beverage Infused With THC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The product is made from all organic and natural ingredients, and offers a different way of consuming Delta 8 that gets into the body through the mouth creating more of a “body high”.
Tazo Farms, a company that produces top-quality hemp based products, has recently launched a new THC-infused beverage called Delta 8 Shot that is available in a range of potencies and flavors. The company is no stranger to the CBD industry, producing multiple other premium quality products. With this launch, it aims to provide users an enjoyable and convenient way of consuming Delta 8 without compromising on potency.
The product is available in eight organic fruit flavors with varying potency and quantity. The flavors include mango, pineapple, watermelon, tropical punch, passion fruit, blue raz, orange, and lemon. While the product is meant to be consumed directly, the drink additive variants can be mixed with other complementing beverages to give it a nice kick.
One of the major advantages of the Delta 8 THC drinks when it comes to consuming THC is that besides being tastier and more enjoyable than swallowing capsules, or dropping oil into the mouth, it is much easier to be aware of the Delta-8 THC ingested based on the serving size mentioned on the product. While drinking the beverage does not work as fast as using D8, it does not take long for the effect to be felt on the body. While it gives more of a body high, the Delta-8 content in the product is only half as strong as THC, making the high more manageable while providing similar benefits. The high can help to relieve aches, swelling, and other minor physical ailments, and promote comfort and relaxation of mind. The Delta-8 THC infused in these beverages are extracted from hemp plants grown in state of the art, high-tech, vertical hydroponic farms in Texas under strict health and safety guidelines. The product is 3rd party lab tested for purity and accuracy of content.
During the launch, the company’s owner said, “It’s our mission to provide customers with the highest quality hemp-based THC products. Our products are lab-tested and made with all-natural hemp and other natural ingredients. Our indoor reserve collections are based on TEXAS grown hemp from our very own, state of the art, high-tech, "vertical hydroponic" farm.”
While the pain relieving and mental soothing effects of Delta 8 are backed by the solidary anecdotal evidence from users, they have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). So, the product should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Tazo Farms: Tazo Farms is a Texas based company that produces a wide variety of top-quality CBD based products it sells under the brand name of Ganjika.
