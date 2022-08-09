Conklin and Chemist Launches a Full Spectrum, Raw CBD Signature Master Oil
EINPresswire.com/ -- Conklin and Chemist, an expert producer of premium quality handcrafted oil, has recently launched a full spectrum, raw CBD signature Master Oil that provides multiple health benefits. The company has been producing multiple wellness products made from natural ingredients that are mostly hemp plants and flowers. With this launch, the company aims to offer a one of a kind CBD oil with natural high potency that can be easily absorbed and retained in the body for a long lasting and potent effect.
The master oil is available in a 30ml bottle that delivers approximately 2700mgs of CBD. Since it is handmade from whole hemp plants without using any solvent or filters, the oil is real, raw and without any impurities. Being fat soluble, the oil is absorbed more easily and retained longer by the body when ingested which makes it naturally highly potent. This is beneficial for users who rely on the effects and health benefits of CBD to cope with a multitude of health conditions including chronic pain, skin care, heart health, managing blood pressure and others. A higher potency means that the oil can deliver its effects quicker and with more intensity. The oil also has a rich content of natural plant protein, good fats, and healthy Omegas which is good for heart health.
Conklin and Chemist has put in the effort to ensure the safety of using the oil. With a THC content that is less than 0.3%, the oil is non-intoxicating and non-psychoactive. Its effects and benefits are limited to the body.
During the launch, the company owner said,”The quality of our product is paramount to our business. Regardless of how arduous or exhausting it can be, and how much patience it takes, we never compromise on the quality of our work. That is why we always have absolute confidence in the superiority of our products.”
To ensure quality control, the company makes the oil carefully by hand in small batches. This helps to preserve and retain the natural potency, essence, and goodness of the hemp plants on the oil. Currently, the company offers Master Oil online for sale on its website.
About Conklin and Chemist: Officially started in 2012 and based in Mesa, Arizona, Conklin and Chemist is a company that specializes in producing premium quality handmade oil. In addition to their oil collection, they also sell other handmade wellness products such as cream, healing compound, and others.
Media Contact
Conklin and Chemist Fine Oil Makers
+1 480-529-6372
info@conklinandchemist.com
