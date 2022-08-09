Declan Hahn Launches Full Service Political Consulting Committed to Helping Democratic Candidates
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive service consists of a wide range of different elements essential for formulating political strategies. It includes political software learning, in-house coaching and training, evaluation and audits, feasibility research of existing strategies, and others.
Declan Hahn, an expert political strategist, has recently launched a full service political consulting firm committed to helping Democratic candidates win elections. Declan Hahn is no stranger to the nature and dynamics of the country’s political landscape taking active part in formulating strategies for numerous successful political projects, campaigns, and fundraisers in his earlier career. With this new consulting service, he aims to use his extensive experience and vast knowledge to help Democratic candidates frame effective political campaign strategies to win the polls.
Encompassing a multitude of components essential for formulating political strategy, the consulting service consists of campaign development, crisis management, grassroots strategy, media buying and placement, media coaching and training, fundraising, and public relations. Navigating the complex and tedious processes involved in launching political campaigns, Declan takes political groups through the entire process, identifying challenges and providing solutions, and outlining priorities and objectives.
Declan Hahn Washington emphasizes the importance and impact of technology on modern politics. He trains political workers on how to propagate political messages and slogans on social media platforms such as instagram, facebook, and twitter, as well as how to proficiently use political strategy software. In addition, he evaluates and audits existing campaign strategies based on their effectiveness and relevance, providing changes and replacements for ineffectual strategies.
One of the main features of the consulting service is grooming political candidates for improving their public image. The service coaches and trains them on how to conduct themselves in the public eye, and address controversial topics diplomatically when launched at them.
Talking about his decision to start the consulting service, Declan Hahn said, “There has ever been a time in American history when there is a greater need for solidarity to fight for legislative changes to make our nation safer. We’ve had a couple of tragic shooting incidents in the past few months, and they are wakeup calls for the nation to make conscientious decisions for much needed changes.”
About Declan Hahn: Declan Hahn is a political strategist and government professional who has years of experience taking active part in multiple successful political and fundraising campaigns. Since January 2021, he has committed himself to offering his skills and expertise to frame effective political strategies for Democratic candidates to help them win elections.
