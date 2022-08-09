Anblicks is now a Microsoft gold partner for Cloud Data & App Competencies
Anblicks achieved Microsoft Gold competencies and enhanced its capabilities to help customers in modernizing their data infrastructure in Azure Cloud Platform.
These Gold competencies help us configure the right Azure Cloud Services for our customers and deliver high-quality Azure Data Engineering and Machine learning solutions.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks, the cloud data analytics service provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in Microsoft technologies by achieving gold competency in Application Integration, Data Analytics, DevOps, Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Data Platform.
— Munwar Shariff, CTO, Anblicks
With Microsoft Certified Gold Competency, Anblicks enhanced its capabilities in Azure-based cloud, data, and Modern Apps services enabling the customers to deliver market-leading solutions that improve overall customer satisfaction. As a Microsoft Gold-certified partner, Anblicks is dedicated to fostering innovation and helping its international clientele in the retail, automotive, entertainment, financial, digital natives, and other sectors.
“The Microsoft Gold Partner Status is a recognized mark of the highest technology achievement and distinguishes the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. These Gold competencies help us configure the right Azure Cloud Services for our customers and deliver high-quality Azure Data Engineering and Machine learning solutions. We have built expertise and tools to migrate our customer applications from on-prem to Azure Data Platform, following best practices, thus reducing risk.” Quoted Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Anblicks.
About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined businesses across the globe. The company commits to delivering excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
