Oz Arab Media Enters Partnership with the Lions Club of Canterbury Bankstown

CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lions Clubs International is a worldwide service organization present in over 200 countries. With over 48,000 clubs and exceeding 1.4 million members, in addition to over one hundred years of service, the Lions Clubs International is one of the largest and oldest service organisations in the world. In Australia, Lions are celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2022.

Worldwide, as well as in Australia, Lions clubs operate in a similar fashion. Each club has the autonomy to decide on the causes they would like to support and the service activities they would like to conduct or promote. One such club is the Lions Club of Canterbury Bankstown which is part of the Lions District 201N5 encompassing Sydney and the Norfolk Islands. The club was founded back in the 1950s but recharged in 2022 with renewed energy and a revitalized spirit for service to the community.

Oz Arab Media believes in the mission of the Lions Clubs and has entered into a mutually beneficial agreement with the Canterbury Bankstown Lions Club. In essence, Oz Arab Media would act as the media partner for the club and help them promote their events, activities, and fundraisers to its ever-growing audience. In doing so, Oz Arab Media helps the Lions Club expand their reach locally and internationally.

The Lions Club of Canterbury Bankstown will be holding their Recharger Night on 11 November 2022 at Bankstown RSL. You can contact them on their Facebook page to find out more.

Oz Arab Media, whose founders Remy Wehbe and Charbel Tadros are proud members of the Lions Club, has offered and continues to offer the same agreement to Lions clubs everywhere, and the deal is being taken up by other Lions Clubs and organisations in Australia, namely the Sydney Autism Community Lions Club who have agreed to take up Oz Arab Media as a media partner for their upcoming short story competition.

Oz Arab Media encourages anyone who would like to either pay it forward or give back to the community to join their local Lions Club where they will enjoy community service while making lifelong friendships.