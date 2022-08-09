MERIDIAN BRINGS ITS MUSCLE TO PERIMETER SECURITY AT CROSSFIT GAMES

CrossFit Games 2022

LARGE CROWDS PROTECTED BY MERIDIAN RAPID DEFENSE GROUP’S MOBILE BARRIERS

MADISON, WI, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You must be tough and certainly strong to appear at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, a competition to find the "Fittest on Earth". Tough and strong also applies to the enhancement in security that Meridian Rapid Defense Group brought to this year’s popular event.

Competitors and spectators arriving at the games in Madison, Wisconsin passed through a row of Archer 1200 mobile barriers, that had been set up to help ensure the safety of all during the five-day event.

Eric Alms, Meridian President, said the CrossFit Games are the perfect opportunity to showcase the Archer barrier and all its strengths. “The event organizers wanted to make sure that the thousands of people gathering at the main entrance were well and truly guarded from any vehicle intrusion, whether it be by accident of or on purpose. You just can’t be too careful these days,” he said.

Throughout the event the crowds could feel protected by the extra level of perimeter security Meridian created around the venue. Eighteen of Meridian’s unique mobile barriers protected three areas at the main stadium.

Thousands of visitors arrived in Madison to watch some of the world’s greatest all-round athletes go through a series of very rigorous challenges in their quest to be named the Fittest Woman and Fittest Man on Earth.

Mr. Alms said, “Perimeter security is so important these days. In fact, the entire event industry is taking a bigger look at crowd protection. We all want those attending to enjoy these events without having to worry about their safety. With this solution, using Archer barriers, it gives us all peace of mind.”

As is always the case, in the weeks leading up to the games, Meridian’s specialists worked with CrossFit security teams to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan (VSMP) using the Archer barriers which are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The act provides Federal Government full liability protection for all users, in the case of an act of terrorism, domestic or foreign.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com