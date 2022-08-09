Rive Music Video Presents - Captain Kirk and The Devil Horns "Early in the Morning"

Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns Release Music Video "Early in the Morning"

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk Covington aka CPT. Kirk. is still firing on all cylinders! This is after decades of being a sideman at the forefront of Contemporary Jazz and Fusion music. He spent decades performing with legends like Joe Zawinul, Robben Ford and Allan Holdsworth. The Texas native continued to tour the world as a member of Fusion superstars, Tribal Tech, while striking out on his own, as the “Captain.”

Kirk has four solo albums to date, The latest, “CPT. Kirk and the Devil Horns” album, is a tour-de-force of his immense talent as a singer, pianist, drummer and songwriter. The “Devil Horns” project is 1970’s Chicago meets Weather Report, with the Pop sensibilities of a forgone era of classic compositions.

With multiple (3) Top 40 hits including “Always The Same” (#23 on HOTAC) and “Soul” (#46 on Mediabase CHR), the “Devil Horns” project has been a great success for Kirk. In the Fall of 2021, “Meet Me In the Middle” (a duet with En Vouge’s Cindy Herron-Braggs) rose to #21 on the charts, and “All The Way” topped at #18 on the Hot AC Charts and #24 on the Billboard AC Charts.

The latest single from the upcoming “Devil Horns” album, “Early In The Morning” is a brand new look and groove on the Gap Band’s classic track. Featuring Jamaican Rapper 'Daddy Rooks', "Early In The Morning" is sure to be another hit.

Follow Capt. Kirk and the Devil Horns on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Officialkirkcovington/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/kirk_covington, or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialkirkcovington/ for the latest news and updates.

CPT. Kirk and The Devil Horns, "Early in the Morning" Feat Daddy Rooks Official Music Video