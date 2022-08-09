Rive Music Video Presents - Captain Kirk and The Devil Horns "Early in the Morning"

Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns 07

Kirk Covington of Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns

Capt. Kirk and The Devil Horns Release Music Video "Early in the Morning"

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk Covington aka CPT. Kirk. is still firing on all cylinders! This is after decades of being a sideman at the forefront of Contemporary Jazz and Fusion music. He spent decades performing with legends like Joe Zawinul, Robben Ford and Allan Holdsworth. The Texas native continued to tour the world as a member of Fusion superstars, Tribal Tech, while striking out on his own, as the “Captain.”

Kirk has four solo albums to date, The latest, “CPT. Kirk and the Devil Horns” album, is a tour-de-force of his immense talent as a singer, pianist, drummer and songwriter. The “Devil Horns” project is 1970’s Chicago meets Weather Report, with the Pop sensibilities of a forgone era of classic compositions.

With multiple (3) Top 40 hits including “Always The Same” (#23 on HOTAC) and “Soul” (#46 on Mediabase CHR), the “Devil Horns” project has been a great success for Kirk. In the Fall of 2021, “Meet Me In the Middle” (a duet with En Vouge’s Cindy Herron-Braggs) rose to #21 on the charts, and “All The Way” topped at #18 on the Hot AC Charts and #24 on the Billboard AC Charts.

The latest single from the upcoming “Devil Horns” album, “Early In The Morning” is a brand new look and groove on the Gap Band’s classic track. Featuring Jamaican Rapper 'Daddy Rooks', "Early In The Morning" is sure to be another hit.

Follow Capt. Kirk and the Devil Horns on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Officialkirkcovington/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/kirk_covington, or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialkirkcovington/ for the latest news and updates.

Rive Music Video Team
Rive Music Video Promotion
+1 908-601-1409
email us here

CPT. Kirk and The Devil Horns, "Early in the Morning" Feat Daddy Rooks Official Music Video

You just read:

Rive Music Video Presents - Captain Kirk and The Devil Horns "Early in the Morning"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rive Music Video Team
Rive Music Video Promotion
+1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Music Video Promotion
30 Portland Rd #A4
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MUSIC VIDEO PROMOTION, DISTRIBUTION, SUBMISSION & PUBLICITY Rive Music Video is the first and the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Distribution and Submission Services. We work with major and independent labels, and A list and Indie Artists, and are referred by MTV & BET. We service all genres of music: Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie, R&B, Pop, Metal, EDM, Country, Christian, Gospel, Reggae, World, Alternative, Blues, Folk, Americana... With over 30 years' experience, Rive distributes the best in new Music Video content to national broadcast, regional broadcast, OTT streaming channels, retail pools, DJ pools, blogs, podcasts, curated playlists, online music magazines and websites. We work with programmers across the country, as well as internationally, and are experts in creating awareness for the artists who are creating the best music breaking onto the scene! Rive Music Video - The Industry experts in Music Video Distribution, Promotion, Submissions and Publicity.

https://rivevideo.com

More From This Author
"My Life"- Showcase of Talent from Award-Winning Hip Hop Artist Chef Sean
Rive Music Video Presents - Captain Kirk and The Devil Horns "Early in the Morning"
DomoMoon Releases Visuals for "Too Good" - Vibe for Spiritual Love Journey
View All Stories From This Author