Next Columbia River Treaty negotiations will be held in B.C.

CANADA, August 8 - The 13th round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty will take place Aug. 10-11, 2022, with representatives of Canada and the United States meeting in Richmond.

The two-day session is the first formal negotiation between the two countries since January 2022. Representatives from Canada and the U.S. met informally on March 30, April 17, May 17 and May 24 to clarify issues related to each country’s initial proposals, which were tabled in 2020.

While Canada-U.S. negotiations continue, the Province of B.C. is actively engaging with Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations, local governments and residents about the treaty and related matters.

This spring, the Province hosted two public information sessions. The first, held on May 16, provided an update about negotiations and described the process for modernizing the treaty in both countries. The second information session on June 15 focused on Indigenous Nations-led ecosystem work that is informing potential changes to the treaty.

In addition to these public forums, the Province continues frequent communication and collaboration with the Columbia River Treaty Local Governments Committee and the Columbia Basin Regional Advisory Committee to ensure basin interests are understood and reflected in a modern treaty.

