Doctor of Business Administration Program - 100% Online

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program to fit your needs at William Howard Taft University. As a University that has operated solely in distance education since 1976, they know what they're doing. Students who attend the DBA program at Taft acquire well-rounded and current knowledge from faculty and staff who are used to facilitating online learning. The DBA program at William Howard Taft University is offered with great benefits such as:

Flexibility
Complete the coursework and final exams 100% online - no physical classroom attendance or specific class time required.

Value
Only $360.00 per unit - receive quality education and service without the traditional doctorate program price tag.

Quality
Taft ensures that their staff members and faculty are extensively qualified and committed to the success of each individual student.

The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) is a professional degree program, which emphasizes coursework in business leadership and management.

This DBA program is of particular interest to mid- and senior-level managers who desire high level education in the theoretical and practical aspects of operating a business. It focuses on how business is conducted in the United States but is open to international students that would benefit from a better understanding of U.S. business operations. Though leadership skills are subject to cultural differences, the fundamentals apply to the global marketplace for business managers who wish to emulate the successful U.S. business models. Students will gain knowledge in important areas such as:

- Organizational Design
- Business Law
- Global Economy
- Negotiations & Dispute Settlement

Applicants may choose between Independent Study and Directed Study formats. Students who enroll in the Directed Study format may also apply for federal financial aid to cover the cost of their program. Interest free installment plans are also available to help with the cost of tuition.

Classes start August 30, 2022 - apply now or request more information by clicking HERE.

