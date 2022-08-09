"My Life"- Showcase of Talent from Award-Winning Hip Hop Artist Chef Sean

The Chef Sean, songwriter, producer, rapper, and actor The Chef Sean, songwriter, producer, rapper, and actor The Chef Sean, songwriter, producer, rapper, and actor The Chef Sean, songwriter, producer, rapper, and actor Chef Sean, "My Life", album cover

Award-Winning Hip Hop Artist Chef Sean Releases Music Video "Flex Off" from Solo Album "My Life"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop recording artist Chef Sean a/k/a Sean Christopher, is pumping out the hits this summer and creating a major buzz with his album release, "My Life". Following his solid performance during BET Awards week earlier this summer, Chef Sean's track "Flex Off" blew up on the club circuit across the country. The album "My Life" features the singles "Flex Off" and "Oh My God" as well as 18 additional tracks that represent Sean's talent, versatility in flow, and production. The album clearly showcases Sean's trademark creativity, mixing in various production and music styles to keep the audience on the edge of our seats.

Sean made his feature film debut at age of 12 in the MGM/Gramercy pictures drama, Jason's Lyric staring Forest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett Smith. Sean portrayed the young Jason, portrayed by Allen Payne in adulthood. His credits also include the television movie, "There Are No Children Here", for Harpo Productions and "Missing Person" on ABC. He has also starred in several national advertising campaigns.

Sean studied acting out of the prestigious Second City Theatre in Chicago whose alumni include Dan Akroyd, John & Jim Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows and Bill Murray. Through his efforts, Sean was accepted to the Chicago Academy for the Arts Drama Department under the John Belushi Scholarship program, joining an esteemed alumni including Lara Flynn Boyle, Cecily Strong and Robin Tunney.

Sean's love for acting is mirrored by his love for music. As a talented songwriter, producer and rapper, trained out of Five Town's Colleges in Dix Hills, New York, Sean has solidified himself as a credible hip hop artist. He has written, produced, and performed lead vocals on four albums: Loud Pack(Independent), Streets Pay Me (Universal/Bungalow/Star City), Been Famous Project(Star City), and Bustdown Buicks & Bottles (Star City). He also wrote and performed the "Teeth and Blood" title track on the film's soundtrack in addition to other music production on the feature.

Over the last decade, Sean has displayed an incredibly strong work ethic, completing placements on multiple projects. He seeks to expand and connect with his fan base, having launched his highly streamed “Ask a Rap Dude” series on IGTV. 2022 onwards, Sean has prioritized utilizing his dramatic arts skills to concentrate on his acting career.

