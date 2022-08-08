Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,536 in the last 365 days.

Murder Conviction Was Based on ‘Legally Invalid Theory’

The Third District Court of Appeal on Friday reversed a first-degree murder conviction under the felony-murder rule in a case with facts the court observed were “somewhat unique,” holding that a man who forced a woman into his car and drove off, with the woman alighting from the moving vehicle to escape, resulting in her death, was not the “actual killer.”

You just read:

Murder Conviction Was Based on ‘Legally Invalid Theory’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.