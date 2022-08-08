The Third District Court of Appeal on Friday reversed a first-degree murder conviction under the felony-murder rule in a case with facts the court observed were “somewhat unique,” holding that a man who forced a woman into his car and drove off, with the woman alighting from the moving vehicle to escape, resulting in her death, was not the “actual killer.”
Murder Conviction Was Based on 'Legally Invalid Theory'
