Much Work Remains for Chief Justice After Final Oral Arguments

Chief Justice O’Connor was surrounded by more than 100 current and former Court staff who lined the Grand Concourse for a standing ovation after her final case on the bench.

Supreme Court of Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has heard her last oral arguments. Following last Tuesday’s cases, the chief justice highlighted her appreciation for the people who administer justice in the state and the work that remains before the makeup of the Court changes at the end of the year.

Although the chief justice is done hearing oral arguments, there are approximately 100 cases to conclude over the next five months.

“The wheels of justice continue to turn thanks to some very professional and dedicated Ohioans,” said Chief Justice O’Connor. “There are thousands of hard-working people behind the scenes who support justice in Ohio.”

The chief justice will retire when her term expires at the end of the year. The Ohio Constitution says no person can run for judicial office after the age of 70.

Chief Justice O’Connor is the longest serving woman to hold statewide elected office in Ohio history. In her remarks, she personally thanked and highlighted the contributions of Ohio attorneys, judges and court personnel across the state, and Supreme Court staff.

First elected to the court in 2002, the chief justice has heard more than 2,500 oral arguments. She has written 421 majority opinions and 140 separate opinions, including 77 dissents. She also has called on many appellate judges to sit as visiting judges on Supreme Court cases.

The chief justice expressed her pride in expanding treatment for people suffering from substance use disorder and mental health issues; the collaborative work among eight states to deal with the opioid epidemic; increased access and transparency with cameras in courtrooms; and more. And she encouraged efforts to continue to create a uniform criminal sentencing database.

She called on all members of the judicial system to find solutions, where appropriate, to matters that affect our justice system.

As she left the Courtroom at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center , Chief Justice O’Connor was greeted with a sendoff on her way to deliberate the day’s cases. Fellow justices and over 100 current and former staff members lined the halls of the Grand Concourse for a “clap out” to acknowledge the chief justice’s service to the state and judiciary over the past two decades.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to end the morning than walking among so many friends and colleagues,” said Chief Justice O’Connor. “That moment is something I will never forget.”