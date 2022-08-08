Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,535 in the last 365 days.

Newest Veterans Court Celebrates First Graduating Class

Two caucasian women in black judicial robes standing next to a Black man.

Veteran graduate Andy Smith celebrates his completion of treatment court with Judge Marisa Cornachio and Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor.

Two caucasian women in black judicial robes standing next to a Black man.

Veteran graduate Andy Smith celebrates his completion of treatment court with Judge Marisa Cornachio and Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor.

Two years of hard work by a judge, a court, and its community was rewarded on Thursday. Lake County’s first veterans treatment court graduated its first group of former service members.  

“This is truly a special day,” said Willoughby Municipal Judge Cornachio, who created the treatment-based probation program known as a specialized docket.

The 29th veterans treatment program certified by the Supreme Court of Ohio was developed to address a gap in the county’s judicial system devoted to justice-involved veterans, some of whom struggle with mental health and substance use issues. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Lake County is home to more than 14,000 veterans. Ohio ranks sixth nationally with 850,000 veterans.

“We have felt from the very beginning that it is an honor to help our veterans get their lives back on track after they have sacrificed so much for the country we love,” said Judge Cornachio.

Joining the judge for the momentous occasion as keynote speaker was Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. A longtime champion of specialized dockets, the chief justice has seen the number of support and recovery court programs grow to 262 since the Supreme Court started a certification process focused on evidence-based best practices in 2009. The premise of a specialized docket is to hold offenders accountable for their actions while addressing underlying causes of behavior, such as substance use, mental illness, and struggles with everyday needs, such as food, housing, and employment. Courts work with community partners – treatment facilities and social service organizations – to customize recovery plans based on participants’ needs.

“We must use what we learn to solve problems in different ways and to heal where we can,” said Chief Justice O’Connor. “Studies have shown that rehabilitation based on treatment reduces recidivism and saves tax dollars.”

Individual and program success is often attributed to the mentors in the programs who understand the probationer based on similar experiences. At Willoughby Municipal Court, guidance comes from veterans who have firsthand knowledge about the challenges of active duty and reintegrating into society after service. The responsibility to serve others stays with veterans beyond their military years, it is part of their culture.  The “model” of a mentor for someone seeking sobriety works because of the special relationship built on similar life experiences and challenges.  

“We will continue and expand the way we honor veterans who want a healthier re-entry to life in Ohio communities,” she said.

You just read:

Newest Veterans Court Celebrates First Graduating Class

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.