Medmic.com Launches, Providing Healthcare Professionals a Place to Express Their Creativity
With the launch of Medmic.com, healthcare professionals now have a place to express their creativity online.
We're excited about the launch of Medmic.com! This is a creative, online community that we've worked hard to see realized!”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We created Medmic.com to give healthcare professionals a place to express their creativity.
— Medmic Team
While there are a multitude of healthcare related websites that focus on the exchange of clinical information, very few curate artistic expression. We seek to be different. We want to give the healthcare community a place to let down its hair, and have some fun. Our goal is to be the place you visit to read a poem, a comedy sketch or an inspiring interview--to experience the softer side of medicine.
Medicine is about so much more than the latest clinical update or earning CME credits. The healthcare landscape is where some of our greatest hopes and fears play out. It is where we grapple with our mortality. It is where we laugh, cry and become more human. It is sacred ground. That is what makes it such fertile terrain for the seeds of creativity to take root and grow.
And there is so much creative talent in the healthcare community. We hope that Medmic.com creates a safe space for those within our ranks to step forward and share their poetry, visual artwork, comedy, opinions and more.
But Medmic isn't just for healthcare professionals. At some point in our lives, we all confront the limits of our mortality. We all become patients. We all interface with the healthcare system. Medmic seeks to make this experience feel more like an embrace, rather than just a formal handshake.
That's why we created a category dedicated to "patient voices". In order to provide good care, clinicians need to practice empathy. We need to try and perceive the relationship from a patient's point of view. Hopefully, our site can help promote awareness and appreciation of both sides of this equation.
So, with that brief introduction, it's time to draw up the curtain!
If you have any questions or comments about the site, please don't hesitate to direct them to info@medmic.com. We appreciate your feedback.
And if you'd like to contribute, please email us at submissions@medmic.com
Medmic.com
Eric Dessner