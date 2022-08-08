The NCDOR Posts Updated Notice On Deduction For Certain Military Retirement Pay

The NCDOR has posted a notice about the tax deduction for certain military retirement pay and Survivor Benefit Plan payments. The notice was previously posted in April of 2022 and was updated to reflect the recent law change expanding eligibility for the deduction.
