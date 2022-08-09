Armenian VC fund is here to have its input in SoCal's tech ecosystem

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the world's first seaside startup summit to a global venture fund. A prominent entertainment executive, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Artur Janibekyan, along with the co-founders of “Seaside Startup Summit” - Hakob Hakobyan and Avag Simonyan, have founded a new international Venture Capital firm called Triple S Ventures, that is here to explore new tech opportunities and help boost SoCal’s startup ecosystem.

Triple S has decided to engage more actively in this market, assessing the South Californian startup ecosystem as more exciting and attractive for more targeted investments.TripleS targets startups in the Pre-seed or Seed stage and plans to focus its investments across AI, Blockchain technology, SaaS Platforms, creator economy, and Fintech.

The founder of TripleS Ventures Artur Janibekyan has invested in over 15 startups in recent years and has a big interest in the development of the innovative startup culture.

“There is great potential not only in Armenia but also among Armenian youth that is spread all over the world. We aim to find these striking young minds and help them with funds and our network of mentors and professionals. TripleS is a structure that will be their guiding hand in the entrepreneurship world.

My extensive experience in the Media world has proven that I have a refined skill and intuition in choosing people - human resources. I consider this one of the keys to my success as well. This is a small start of something grand and is an accumulated potential of talented people, a club of successful entrepreneurs who invest their money in innovative ideas." - said General Partner Artur Janibekyan.

Triple S is a group of international entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and mentors, committed to helping the best impact-driven startup founders and ideas, by providing access to a network of partners, talent, investors, or customers and by sharing expert knowledge in the legal, marketing & finance fields. This is a new great opportunity for LA based pre-seed and seed stage startups to get mentorship and funding from industry experts. Ticket size is up to $250k.

"We have been organizing large-scale startup events annually, including the Seaside Startup Summit. Local venture funds, angel investors, and international accelerating programs have used these events for many years as a source to haunt startuppers. During the last years, hundreds of entrepreneurs and bold minds gathered around these events and created a pipeline for us." - said GP Hakob Hakobyan.

"We believe that with the hyperactive drive seen across the startup ecosystem in the last 5 years, it is important for established startup players to take the lead in paving the way towards capacity building for the new startups. Our fund is most importantly looking to invest in scalable ideas and promising founders. It will support the startups who will add value to the growth of the Armenian High-Tech Ecosystem but won't limit ourselves and will invest in any idea and a prominent team that matches our requirements.We are confident that our investments will boost SoCal’s Tech Ecosystem." - said the managing partner Avag Simonyan

We brought together successful LPs in the fund, who are also a network of internationally qualified and experienced field gurus. At TripleS ventures, we want promising ideas to ride on the skills, knowledge, and expertise that we have built over the years, thus empowering them to grow at an accelerated pace," said the venture partner Zareh Baghdasarian

Triple S has already launched in Armenia. Starting from SoCal, the fund has set goals to expand its geographical targets soon, by expanding to North California. Ultimately, one of its goals is to provide expertise internationally and identify new investment opportunities by expanding to the following markets: EEU, US & the UK. The founders are planning to have larger funds in the future and are open to new partnerships and collaborations.

The official website of the fund is https://triples.vc/en