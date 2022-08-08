Global Entry Begins Touchless, Receipt-less Processing at ORD

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is pleased to announce technological enhancements to the Global Entry kiosks at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) tomorrow, August 9. The upgraded facial biometric kiosks eliminate issuing paper receipts and leverage mobile officer technology to provide a secure, streamlined, and touchless experience for Global Entry members traveling internationally while protecting the privacy of all travelers.

“We are excited to begin processing Global Entry members with our new touchless and receiptless kiosks at Chicago O’Hare International Airport,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “This innovative solution enhances our Global Entry program for both travelers and officers by adding an extra layer of security, reducing physical touchpoints, and expediting member processing.

Receiptless facial kiosks utilize facial biometrics and mobile officer technology to further secure and streamline the traveler experience by confirming traveler identity and making an admissibility decision without producing a receipt. This touchless process also reduces our environmental footprint through the elimination of paper receipts.”

Global Entry is U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s premier Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.

Travelers who are interested in the Global Entry program can apply through the Trusted Traveler Programs website. The non-refundable application fee for a five-year Global Entry membership is $100. Applications must be submitted online. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at one of the more than 100 Global Entry Enrollment Centers located throughout the U.S., or during an Enrollment on Arrival process, and then make a final eligibility determination.

While the goal of Global Entry is to provide pre-vetted, trusted travelers with an expedited entry process, members may be randomly selected for further examination when entering the United States.

Visit CBP’s Global Entry website for more information on the Global Entry program for more information on receiptless facial kiosks.