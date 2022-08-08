Interwave launches new Token/Crypto Creation and Management Service
Anyone can have his own new token for funds raising, asset tokenization, ICOs, STOs, NFTs and moreSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interwave launched the new Token/Crypto Creation and Management Service allowing anyone to have his own token/crypto in order to raise funds, tokenize assets, perform ICOs, STO, NFTs and much more.
Complementing its Fintech approach, Interwave is looking for investing partners to globally launch the MercuryWallet, a FIAT/Standard (USD, EU, etc) and Crypto Wallet, Exchange and Digital Bank. Already operational in Alpha stage at www.MercuryWallet.org
IInterwave has wide international experience in incubation and spin off business and technology innovation projects, among others:
• From the VoIP Group Inc spinoff, envision, design, development, implementation, and maintenance of the EVoDS for NASA, along 12 years, communicating the International Space Station (ISS) and the Shuttle (STS) to Earth based stations.
• From the Interwave Europe spa spinoff, envision, design, development, implementation, and maintenance of Integrated Wireless Services based on free frequencies, triple play services, based on Italy.
• Envision, design, development, implementation and maintenance of the FreeCall service allowing web to phone calls from Germany to West Europe and the USA, project with Web.de in Germany.
Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains related projects:
Since 2017 Interwave is actively working in cryptocurrencies and blockchains, issuing own and with 3rd parties new cryptocurrencies, also launched CPays, www.iw-global.com/CPays, allowing anyone to receive payments and manage cryptocurrencies like www.TrueGoldCoin.com, www.RevoltToken.com, www.MultiGames.mobi.
IInterwave technology and management team is Senior and multicultural with already proven experience in international innovative startups projects related to technology and composed with former CTO level officers.
