RYZE workforce gender, racial diversity increases 36% in two years

Constance Latimore Dawkins is co-chair of the RYZE Claim Solutions Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

At RYZE Claim Solutions, diversity, equity and inclusion matter. Our commitment is reflected in the increased gender and racial diversity of our workforce.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RYZE Claim Solutions has increased the gender and racial diversity of its workforce by 36% in the past two years as part of the company’s commitment to build a team that reflects the clients and homeowners we serve.

As part of that effort, RYZE has also created a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. The DE&I committee is comprised of 10 employees. The committee’s goal is to promote a safe working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

RYZE also recognizes Constance Latimore Dawkins, co-chair of the company’s DE&I committee and a manager of the company’s Alternative Dispute Resolution team who joined RYZE in May 2021. Latimore Dawkins is enthusiastic about inclusion and committed to change. In addition to her leadership within RYZE, she represents RYZE as a member of the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA).

In a recent employee meeting, Latimore Dawkins shared specific objectives for RYZE’s DE&I committee.

“DE&I is often misinterpreted as an initiative narrowly focused on race and gender. However, it encompasses much more,” Latimore Dawkins said. “The committee’s goal is to also promote diversity in thought, perspective, opportunity, and personal development. We want to be changemakers in the insurance industry.”

Fostering a workforce where employees feel a sense of belonging and inclusion is an ongoing goal at RYZE, a fast-growing and innovative leader in the claims industry

“RYZE is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and taking the necessary actions will ultimately lead to meaningful change within our company and throughout our communities,” said RYZE CEO Tony Grippa. “This is exactly what RYZE employee Constance Latimore Dawkins brings to our team and we could not be more honored to have her. RYZE looks forward to being part of a positive change in the workforce.”

About RYZE Claims Solutions

RYZE is a national claims services company where People Matter, Reputations Matter, and Results Matter. The company serves its clients in all fifty states. For more information about RYZE, visit www.ryzeclaims.com.

