MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Aug. 17-18 in Jacksonville
MOREHEAD CITY
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Aug. 17-18 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 5046 Henderson Dr., Jacksonville. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.
The following information pertains to in-person public comment:
- Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.
- To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
- Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.
- Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:
- An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
- Mail to August 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
- Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.
Agenda items include:
- A presentation on the annual Fishery Management Plan Review.
- Final approval of the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.
- Final approval of the River Herring Fishery Management Plan Information Update.
- Approval of notice of text to begin the process of amending one rule, and readopting one rule under a state-mandated periodic rules review schedule.
- Establishing the annual cap on the number of Standard Commercial Fishing Licenses available through the Eligibility Pool.
- Electing a vice-chairman.
An agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
|WHO:
|N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
|WHAT:
|Quarterly Business Meeting
|WHEN:
|Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
|WHERE:
|The Courtyard by Marriott
5046 Henderson Dr., Jacksonville
|LIVESTREAM:
|Click here for links