Dr. Roderick Davies Brings Cutting-Edge Technology to Dental Implants in Tampa

Doctor Roderick Davies of Optum Dental Arts is pleased to announce a new dental implant practice in Tampa, FLTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Roderick Davies, D.D.S., recently opened a new Optum Dental Arts location in North Tampa, FL, that combines state-of-the-art technology and decades of dental experience. Gone are the days of surgical guesswork in placing dental implants, as Optum Dental Arts designs customized implant strategies using 3D-modeling. Solutions are optimized and problems avoided beforehand. This is where medical advancement meets real patients: this is the dentistry of the future already making life better for Tampa residents.
Dental implants are artificial teeth anchored directly to the jawbone, and they have totally revolutionized modern dentistry. Not only do these new teeth replace missing ones, but they also carry a plethora of other health benefits including restimulation of jawbone growth, added chewing and speaking capability, support for facial structure, and protective hedging for surrounding teeth. Consequently, dental implants are one of the most important innovations in dental history simply due to the scope of issues they address.
Placing dental implants is also becoming more of an exact science with enhanced technology. Patients can now preview and approve their smiles pre-operation, while Dr. Davies ensures dental implants steer clear of sensitive nerves charted during initial imaging, significantly reducing overall pain. The technology also facilitates advanced procedures for total smile reconstructions.
Now whole-mouth dental restorations have become feasible for most people, even those in poor dental health who have lost most or all of their teeth. Comprehensive treatments such as All-on-4 and fixed hybrid dentures can bring back all teeth. These full implant procedures are mapped out precisely from start to finish using advanced 3D-modeling, and smiles are reconstructed in-house by dentists who work directly with patients. Even candidates with extensive jawbone or gum loss can become eligible through bone grafting or gum grafting, services also provided by Optum Dental Arts. The bottom line of all this? The opportunity to have a great smile is now open to everyone.
By nature, dental health is forward-facing and far-reaching. Teeth must be functional for chewing and speaking; they are also on display, used to speak clearly and convey our emotions. Compromises in dental health can lead to cascading negative effects that adversely affect overall health and quality of life. Although preventing such consequences is the goal of dentists nationwide, specialists like Dr. Davies have geared up to help people take back their dental health and confidence.
Optum Dental Arts has already helped hundreds of patients in the Carrollwood, North Tampa, Bexley, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Land O' Lakes areas craft and reclaim their unique smiles. Positive reviews about the stunning smile makeovers, pain-free procedures, relaxed atmosphere, exceptional staff, and state-of-the-art facility are pouring into Google every week. But this is only the beginning for Dr. Davies and Optum Dental Arts, as they provide the most competitive and high-tech implant services in Tampa to restore smiles for life.
“We are so pleased to offer state-of-the-art-dental implant procedures in a relaxing, comfortable, environment. I’ve placed over 10,000 implants to-date and improving the lives of my patients never gets old. I love meeting my neighbors and providing top-notch service alongside my talented team.” says Dr. Davies.
Optum Dental Arts provides general dentistry, cosmetic services and restorative dental care complimented by a suite of sedation services to ensure patient comfort. Some of the dental specialties available include: dental implants, all-on-four dental implants, implant restorations, smile makeovers, dentures and dental bridges, porcelain veneers, Invisalign® clear aligner orthodontics, dental bonding, cosmetic dentistry and dental crowns. Optum Dental Arts is a family and veteran owned dental practice that truly puts its patients first.
