Groundswell Awarded DOT PHMSA Contract
Groundswell is thrilled and humbled to be trusted with supporting the PHMSA Office of Pipeline Safety with operation and continued development of NPMS capabilities in the years ahead.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundswell has been awarded the Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) National Pipeline Management System (NPMS) contract. This four-year contract will provide mission critical software modernization and data management support to PHMSA’s existing system, which continuously monitors the operation and inspection of pipelines throughout the United States.
— Andrew Pachuta, VP of Health and Civilian
“The National Pipeline Mapping System (NPMS) serves as the nation’s central, web-based platform for information regarding hazardous liquid and gas transmission pipelines.” states Vice President of Health and Civilian Andrew Pachuta, “NPMS platform directly supports PHMSA’s mission, which is to protect people and the environment by advancing the safe transportation of energy and other hazardous materials that are essential to our daily lives.”
Mr. Pachuta has supported the DOT for the majority of his career and his perspective has continued to allow Groundswell to maintain a strong, meaningful rapport with the agency. “Groundswell is thrilled and humbled to be trusted with supporting the PHMSA Office of Pipeline Safety with operation and continued development of NPMS capabilities in the years ahead.” says Mr. Pachuta, “It is a privilege to team with PHMSA in ensuring the nation continues to have access to the energy that heats our homes, powers our industries, and enables movement across multiple modes of transportation.”
With Groundswell’s deep understanding of DOT, Global Information System and supporting platform technology expertise, the PHMSA NPMS team is empowered to support the Office of Pipeline Safety and their stakeholders well into the 21st century. Groundswell utilized its past performance from CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. supporting DOT and several of its systems to demonstrate the proven high-level management, technical competence, and effective customer service that comes with a Groundswell solution.
About Groundswell
Groundswell, previously CollabraLink Technologies Inc., is a premier technology integrator resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. We leverage our wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital government services. Our new name, Groundswell, represents our commitment to be an unstoppable, seismic change in government. For more information, visit www.gswell.com
