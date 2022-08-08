FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 08, 2022

St. Louis Multi-Agency Resource Center will continue providing flooding assistance this week 3 additional dates have been added so families impacted by flooding can receive assistance Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday at St. Louis MARC location

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at Friendly Temple Church in St. Louis will continue to provide assistance to those impacted by flooding on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 9- 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A MARC is a central location, or “one-stop-shop,” for flood survivors to receive recovery resources and assistance information.

“Last week, a total of 4,230 people from 1,583 area families were connected to services and supplies during the five days volunteers, faith-based partners, state and local agencies supported MARCs in the St. Louis region,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “We continue working with our partners to help improve MARC capacity and technology to best serve those directly impacted by flooding. We appreciate our partners at the Friendly Temple Church for graciously extending our stay and recruiting additional volunteers to assist with registration.”

Three Additional MARC Dates:

Days: Tues., Aug. 9, Wed., Aug. 10, and Thurs., Aug. 11

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130 Who: Services provided at Friendly Temple are available to individuals affected by flooding in St. Louis, MO metro area andEast St. Louis, IL

Each day the MARC at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive is open, it will provide service to a maximum of 300 households. If the MARC reaches capacity at 300 on Tuesday or Wednesday, reservations will be taken for the next day. The reservations can only be made at Friendly Temple Church once capacity has been reached.

Impacted individuals are encouraged to pre-register with a QR code to help with the intake process and should keep in mind that it can take several hours to connect with each agency in the MARC. The Friendly Temple Church will continue to provide access to its air-conditioned Dome Theatre for those waiting their turn, as was done at Friday’s MARC.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers provide services to households with American Red Cross-verified flood damage in homes and apartments. Some agencies have the ability to provide emergency financial assistance based on verified flood damage. Additional assistance includes food stamp replacement services, insurance information, legal services, and other disaster-related services.

Individuals may pick up emergency clean-up supplies, food, pet food, and other items depending on specific needs. Meals, snacks, water and child care are also available on-site.

The partner agencies in the MARC are unable to provide assistance for flood damage to non-living quarters, including storage areas, unfinished areas and garages, regardless of appliances or HVAC systems being located there.

Agencies at the MARC can only assist individuals and families, not businesses. Individuals are asked to bring photo identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. If ID has been lost due to flooding, the Resource Centers will assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.

Individuals who may need transportation to and from the MARC can call 2-1-1; those with other unmet needs or who are unable to attend one of the MARCs can visit http://211helps.org for resources.

MARCs in the St. Louis region have been organized by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Missouri Governor’s Faith-Based and Community Service Partnership (The Partnership), Missouri Voluntary Agencies Active in Disaster (MOVOAD), the St. Louis Area and St. Charles Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), local volunteer and faith-based organizations, and other state/local agencies.

If a federal disaster declaration is approved for individual assistance, individuals who do not qualify for MARC assistance may still qualify for federal assistance.

Visit recovery.mo.gov for additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov