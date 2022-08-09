Direct Sales Experts Executive Search Firm Ranked #1 By Leading Industry Publication Social Selling News
Direct Sales Experts Inc. Executive Search Firm Secures Top Spot Direct Sales, MLM, Network Marketing, Party Plan and Social SellingORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Sales Experts Inc., the global leader in Executive Search within the Direct Sales, Network Marketing, MLM, Party Plan and Social Selling channels is honored to announce its number one ranking. Each month, Social Selling News releases "The Ranks," a list of companies and people important to the direct selling channel. Its most recent ranking Executive Search Firms selects DIRECT SALES EXPERTS Inc. as the number one direct selling Executive Search Firm ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the last 12 months.
"This ranking is truly a testament to the hard work that the team puts in daily to earn the trust of our clients," states Craig A. Fleming DIRECT SALES EXPERTS Founder and CEO. "At DIRECT SALES EXPERTS, we work tirelessly to help our clients to recruit exceptional talent globally.” As evidenced by the number of clients currently deriving value from the firm, our efforts have paid off. We continue to learn from our clients and evolve daily to provide the most robust and effective “Leadership Identification” systems for the direct selling industry."
To learn more about DIRECT SALES EXPERTS, visit https://www.directsalesexperts.com
About Direct Sales Experts Inc.
Direct Sales Experts is a global Executive Search Firm that specializes in "Leadership Identification". Their focus is the Direct Sales, Network Marketing, MLM, Party Plan and Social Selling channels. At Direct Sales Experts they have spent a lifetime building relationships with the channel’s strongest leaders. By utilizing a network of 50,000 executives, their focus when working for you is to identify, interview, qualify and deliver quickly high performing proven leaders to help grow your business. Many of the world’s leading Direct Sales Organizations seek advice and council on Executive Recruiting, leadership development and succession planning.
