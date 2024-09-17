Direct Sales Experts Inc. Executive Search Firm Ranked #1 Three Years In A Row

Submit Release
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Sales Experts Inc., the global leader in Executive Search within the Direct Sales, Network Marketing, MLM, Party Plan and Social Selling channels is honored to announce its number one ranking. Each month, Social Selling News releases "The Ranks," a list of companies and people important to the direct selling channel. Its most recent ranking “Executive Search Firms” selects DIRECT SALES EXPERTS Inc. as the number one Direct Selling Executive Search Firm for the third year in a row.

"This ranking is truly a testament to the hard work that the team puts in daily to earn the trust of our clients," states Craig A. Fleming DIRECT SALES EXPERTS Founder and CEO. "At DIRECT SALES EXPERTS, we work tirelessly to help our clients to recruit exceptional talent globally.” As evidenced by the number of clients currently deriving value from the firm, our efforts have paid off. We continue to learn from our clients and evolve daily to provide the most robust and effective “Leadership Identification” systems for the direct selling industry."

