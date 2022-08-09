POLARISqb and Auransa Announce Promising Results for Triple Negative Breast Cancer using Quantum Computing and AI

POLARISqb and Auransa Partner to Tackle Women's Health Issues

Auransa, Inc.,an AI biotech and Polaris Quantum Biotech (Polarisqb), a quantum based drug design company, announce progress on important breast cancer target.

PALO ALTO, CA, DURHAM, NC, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auransa, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing precision medicines in areas of unmet medical needs, and Polaris Quantum Biotech (Polarisqb), a quantum computing-based drug design company, announced exciting progress in a joint project to tackle triple-negative breast cancer. Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive cancer, accounting for about 15% of breast cancers. It has fewer treatment options and tends to have a worse outcome than other breast cancers. Using the companies’ combined technology of AI-driven biology and quantum-based chemistry, they are working on a susceptible pathway that might allow better targeting of triple-negative breast tumors and improved patient outcomes.

The companies report that using Auransa’s SMarTR Engine and human disease data, they have identified a biological pathway that is predicted to be relevant and hence, likely to be important for patient outcomes. Within this pathway, the companies predicted two promising protein targets. Using Polarisqb’s Tachyon platform, the companies have designed a virtual chemical space containing billions of molecules for each protein target, and searched it for novel molecular structures. Several sets of leads were identified for each target and will be further tested in the laboratory. With the SMarTR Engine‘s unique AI approach to deconvolute complex biology using heterogeneous human data and Tachyon's highly accurate and rapid quantum computing-based search technology in large chemical space, the collaboration was able to progress with unprecedented speed and scale, taking only six months from data collection to molecular leads identified for two different pharmaceutical targets.

“We are very pleased with the progress we have made so far and are looking forward to bringing some of these unique molecules that were identified by the Tachyon platform to the wet bench. In a short amount of time, we were able to go from molecular data of disease tissues and predicting targets to identifying sets of promising leads, highlighting the skill, will, and the collaborative nature of the two teams” said Pek Lum, Ph.D., CEO of Auransa.

Shahar Keinan, Ph.D., CEO of Polarisqb, said "We are excited to collaborate with Auransa on such an unmet need in the pharmaceutical industry and are proud of what the two teams have achieved in such a short time. These kinds of projects are showing the strength and synergy of both companies' technologies, and we are looking forward to continuing to work on challenging targets such as these, and to bringing solutions both faster and at scale”.

Auransa is artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet need. They are working to redefine medicine, combining a sophisticated, proprietary, and predictive computational platform with traditional pharmaceutical experience. The company's SMarTR™ Engine has proprietary machine learning, advanced analytics, and mathematics in an AI framework to generate insights from molecular data for a deep understanding of disease biology and patient subtypes. Auransa has successfully generated a broad pipeline of drug candidates focusing on cancer and cancer care. Learn more: www.auransa.com.

Polaris Quantum Biotech, a leader in Quantum Computing for drug discovery, has created the first drug discovery platform built on a Quantum Computer. Founded in 2020 by Shahar Keinan, CEO, and Bill Shipman, CTO, Polarisqb uses the latest quantum and cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to process, evaluate and identify drug lead molecules 10,000 times faster than alternative solutions. With real-time adaptability, Polarisqb plans to produce up to 100 drug leads annually. The resulting high-quality drug lead will be taken to synthesis, testing, and licensed to pharmaceutical partners for further development within months, rather than years. Additional information is available at www.Polarisqb.com