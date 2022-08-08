NSF and Amazon continue collaboration that strengthens and supports fairness in artificial intelligence and machine learning

Artificial intelligence and machine learning evolve fast. It is crucial that artificial intelligence and machine learning systems be accountable, fair, inclusive and transparent. The U.S. National Science Foundation has been a leader in providing infrastructure, guidance and support for ethically developed and deployed artificial intelligence and machine learning systems.

"These awards are part of NSF's commitment to pursue scientific discoveries that enable us to achieve the full spectrum of artificial intelligence potential at the same time we address critical questions about their uses and impacts," said Wendy Nilsen, deputy division director for NSF's Information and Intelligent Systems Division.

As part of that commitment, NSF, in collaboration with Amazon, announced the 2022 recipients of the Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon awards. The 2022 awardees will receive up to $9.5 million in financial support. The teams have planned projects that involve rooting out unfairness and bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, developing principles for human interaction with artificial intelligence systems, theoretical frameworks for algorithms, and improving speech recognition technology so that it is accessible to broader populations.

"The rapidly changing technological landscape and societal needs of artificial intelligence users call for a deeper understanding of the impact of artificial intelligence technology and systems on behaviors and applications. A comprehensive approach to research and development investments that unleashes innovation in technologies support use-inspired outcomes," said NSF Program Director Todd Leen. The program emphasis on societal needs and impacts is reflected in awards to teams that include social scientists along with artificial intelligence experts.

The 2022 Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon awardees are listed below.

Visit the NSF awards page to see a list of awards from all three years of the program and learn about the NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon.