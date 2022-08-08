Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,411 in the last 365 days.

Schwank Calls on County Commissioners to Convene Panel to Improve Elections

Senator Judy Schwank

Reading — August 8, 2022 — Today, Sen. Judy Schwank sent a letter to the Berks County Commissioners requesting they convene a panel to remedy the election issues outlined in a report made public last Thursday in preparation for the 2022 general election.

The letter is in response to a string of errors that have occurred while administering recent Berks County elections that culminated with a series of mistakes during the 2022 primary. These errors are especially damaging in the wake of a continued onslaught of unfounded allegations of stolen elections and widespread fraud following to 2020 presidential election. 

“Having been in the shoes of the commissioners, I have great respect for the work they do and know how difficult it is to administer an election,” said Schwank. “A mistake here or there is understandable and forgivable if the officials overseeing it take ownership and work to ensure it doesn’t happen again. When they continue to happen election after election, that means there is a systemic issue that badly needs to be addressed before the 2022 general election. Berks County residents deserve to hear what’s being done to ensure the upcoming election goes off without a hitch and every legal vote is counted correctly.”

###

 

 

You just read:

Schwank Calls on County Commissioners to Convene Panel to Improve Elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.