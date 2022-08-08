Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,387 in the last 365 days.

Miller calls on Biden to waive fertilizer tariffs

DES MOINES -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement:

“I am joining the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, and National Corn Growers Association in asking President Biden to waive import duties imposed on phosphate fertilizer products from Morocco. 

“I’ve talked to many Iowa farmers and ag groups about the impact of high fertilizer prices. It’s critical that the President act as soon as possible, as growers begin purchasing fertilizer in preparation for the 2023 growing season. These farmers have already suffered enough: While crop prices have roughly doubled over the past couple of years, fertilizer prices are two to four times higher than they were in September 2020, according to a study from Iowa State University that I requested. 

“More evidence is emerging that these tariffs are unnecessary to protect domestic manufacturers of fertilizer. These tariffs are the result of intense lobbying by Mosaic Co. and resulted in increased concentration of the phosphate fertilizer market in which Mosaic already had a near monopoly. The ISU study shows that from 2018-19 to 2020-21, net income for Mosaic increased 418%.  

“I’m grateful that in July, the U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously voted to reject anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of urea ammonium nitrate, another critical fertilizer for farmers. 

“The trade commission should also reverse its decision to allow the tariffs on phosphate fertilizer products. In the meantime, however, President Biden should use his authority to waive the duties. Farmers, and the consumers who depend on them, cannot afford a delay. 

“I remain concerned that manufacturers are taking advantage of higher crop prices to increase their returns. My office will continue to look into the factors leading to the high prices, and I will continue to work with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has called on fertilizer makers to avoid taking advantage of the situation.”  

The following are previous statements and actions by Attorney General Miller on fertilizer prices this year:  

 

You just read:

Miller calls on Biden to waive fertilizer tariffs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.