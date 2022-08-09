Kevin Dooley and Marc Lennox Co-Founders of Kahi Inc, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Kevin Dooley and Marc Lennox lead Kahi's global asset tracking platform. Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Kevin Dooley and Marc Lennox, CEO, Co-Founder & CTO of Kahi Inc for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Kahi Inc
Kahi is the global asset tracking platform, designed for developers and solution providers to easily add beacon-based asset tracking to their product solutions.
Kahi for Restoration is the first industry-specific solution built on Kahi, designed for Restoration Contractors to be able to track their equipment as they travel to-and-from job sites, allowing automation of invoicing, as well as understanding equipment availability.
Kevin Dooley and Marc Lennox discusses the newest offerings of Kahi Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
