Ergo21 Announces the Expansion of Original Comfort Seat Cushion Product Category, Featuring the LiquiCell Technology

Ergo21 Announces the Expansion of Original Comfort Seat Cushion Product Category, Featuring the LiquiCell TechnologyNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo21, USA’s leading company provides solutions for back pain. The company recently expanded its original comfort seat cushion category that has cushions with advanced technology featuring four water-filled membranes that take off pressure from your sit bones by increasing the blood circulation
Today, Ergo21 announced the expansion of its original comfort seat cushions product category to reach people facing various health issues related to lower back pain, such as sciatica, degenerative & compressed disc, and back injuries, etc. The expansion is planned to upgrade the existing category of double set cushions with the soft, padded, and ergonomically designed comfort seat cushion for lower back pain.
Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “We are excited with the tremendous response received from our customers for the original comfort seat cushions that feature the advanced LiquiCell technology. If you want to avoid getting butt burns from driving or sitting for a long period of time, the Ergo21 Comfort Seat Cushion is perfect for you.”
The company is engaged in providing practical solutions that help improve the quality of life effectively. The expansion includes the launch of combo sets featuring cushions for different purposes and sizes.
With the ever-growing need for a soft, padded, and ergonomically designed comfort seat cushion for lower back pain, especially amongst working professionals and patients, it is the need of the hour to find effective products that offer relief from the back pain. Mr. Steve Gambir further added, “After thorough research, our team of experts came with the idea of combo sets in our product range, which are upgraded with the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology that increases blood circulation.
Throwing light on the different features of the original seat cushion, he added, “These cushions are multipurpose and feature a carry handle for ease of usage. These are developed using a soft, microfiber stretchable fabric that eliminates chafing.”
An everyday commute can cause uneasiness, budge, and rattle to the body, which can result in a stiff neck, a sore back, and afflictive shoulders. To counteract the everyday struggles and challenges faced by people, Ergo21 included travel seat cushions in their product range, which are compatible with Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota. These human-engineered Honda car cushions are said to be highly efficient and multipurpose.
The company’s president indicated that their sciatica pain relief cushion is designed to offer support to the lower back in a wide range of back pain conditions, including degenerative discs, coccydynia, compacted discs, restlessness, arthritis, spine burn, and numbness.
The company’s original comfort seat cushion category includes super-soft and efficient pillows that they consider to be a step ahead of the air cushions. Mr Gambhir added, “On Amazon, we've received several evaluations from individuals who spend a lot of time in wheelchairs or office chairs. These clients claim that their sores have healed and that they can now sit comfortably for extended periods of time."
Currently, the company is planning to come up with innovative and multipurpose products and solutions that could cater to a vast population.
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushion, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.
