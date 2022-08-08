Residence Inn Providence Lincoln Celebrates Two Years of Service
Brandt Hospitality Group's Rhode Island Hotel: Two-Year Update
A fun memory for me is coming in for a quick and really unplanned interview, and (I’m) still here – very happily – a year and a half later working with a great General Manager and Director of Sales”LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residence Inn Providence Lincoln is celebrating its two-year anniversary on October 25, 2022. The Marriott franchisee, managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, has been proudly welcoming guests since 2020. The property is located at 632 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, Rhode Island – less than twenty minutes from the heart of Providence.
Hotel management plans to host a small celebration for their team and guests to celebrate their accomplishments of the past few years. Recently, Residence Inn Providence Lincoln received the Gold Circle Award from Marriott for placing in the top 10% of the brand in Intent to Recommend scores.
General Manager, Chellen Cavalier, says that it was a challenge to open a new hotel in the midst of a pandemic. “…during that time, we all kept each other sane,” she said. After nearly two years of operation, the property and staff are thriving.
Here’s what a Residence Inn Providence Lincoln employee had to say about their job, “A fun memory for me is coming in for a quick and really unplanned interview, and (I’m) still here – very happily – a year and a half later working with a great General Manager and Director of Sales,” says Mel Akay.
This hotel is located off Route 146 and is only a short 20-minute drive from TF Green International Airport. Guests have easy access to explore nearby shopping centers like Patriot Place and Wrentham Premium Outlets. Not to mention, the property’s close proximity to Gillette Stadium and Xfinity Center makes enjoying a sporting event or concert easy.
The property is pet-friendly and features free Wi-fi, complimentary breakfast buffet, free parking, and a grocery delivery service. Guests can shop the mini-mart in the lobby for snacks and beverages, stay productive in the business center, or relax by the fire on the outdoor patio.
Residence Inn Providence Lincoln is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To book your stay, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvdrl-residence-inn-providence-lincoln/overview/.
This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
